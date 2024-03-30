Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 20,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $76.99. 13,421,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

