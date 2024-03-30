Komodo Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $78.32 million and $153.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00020905 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,673,574 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

