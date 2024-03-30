L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

