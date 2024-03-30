Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,558.1% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 202,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $198.61 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

