Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 280 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. 2,137,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

