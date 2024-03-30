Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $53,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

