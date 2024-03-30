Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.03

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $35.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,879,387 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,858,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00561855 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
