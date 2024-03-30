LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.28. 1,962,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,293. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.59.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.