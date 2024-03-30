Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 408,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

