Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $163.34. 3,177,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
