Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,085 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $161.60. 10,106,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

