Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,652,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.90. 1,532,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,500. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

