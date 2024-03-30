Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.86. 368,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,906. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

