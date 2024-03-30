Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.20 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 2,377,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,986. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
