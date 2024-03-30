Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 66,047 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $390.65. 1,699,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.