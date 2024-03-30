Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,204 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.26% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,048. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 650.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

