Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $249.86. The stock had a trading volume of 459,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,999. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

