Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 27,487 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

