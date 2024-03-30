Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 28,329 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,329 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 6,816,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,947,078. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

