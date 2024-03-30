Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 35,251 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,251 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 50,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

GLW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.