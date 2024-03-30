Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 35,892 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,892 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. 5,828,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705,824. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

