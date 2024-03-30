Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

