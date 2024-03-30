Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 43,027 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.90. 7,159,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,240. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

