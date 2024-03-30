Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atlassian by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $1,872,272.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,460 shares in the company, valued at $112,336,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $63,767,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.