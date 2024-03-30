Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. 3,688,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,601. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

