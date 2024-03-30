Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 9,259,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,013. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

