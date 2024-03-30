Manta Network (MANTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.02 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $744.76 million and approximately $49.02 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00004239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.0188318 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $58,978,789.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.