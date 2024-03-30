Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

