MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,560. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

