MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Assurant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $188.24. 339,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,458. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

