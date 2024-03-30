MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,224 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.13. 6,458,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,217. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

