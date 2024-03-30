MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $247,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 786,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,030. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

