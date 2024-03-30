MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $481,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Futu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Futu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Futu by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FUTU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,689. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Futu



Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

