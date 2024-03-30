MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,638. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

