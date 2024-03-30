MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 11,512 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Read Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,279. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.