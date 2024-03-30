MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.91. 3,438,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

