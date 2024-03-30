MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 177 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

HCA stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.53. The company had a trading volume of 812,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,428. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $334.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

