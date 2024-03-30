MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.97 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 888,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

