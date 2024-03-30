MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,746,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

