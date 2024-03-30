Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $87.54. 1,072,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,990. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

