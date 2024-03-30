Mendota Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $123.02. 413,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

