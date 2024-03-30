Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $208.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

