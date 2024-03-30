Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 37.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 106,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,116,455.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.