Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 568 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chart Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.72. 540,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

