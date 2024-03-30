Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jabil by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. 1,011,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

