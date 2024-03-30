Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after buying an additional 187,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after acquiring an additional 338,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 25.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,881,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,762,000 after acquiring an additional 383,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,318,282 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.00. 515,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.19%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

