MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $97.25 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $510.59 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $97.25 or 0.00139489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007526 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00014870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,759.75 or 1.00063484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 99.14431438 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $21,162,613.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

