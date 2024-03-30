Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 170 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,610. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

