Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 225 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fortive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock remained flat at $86.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,618. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

