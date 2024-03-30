Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 7,403 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

TSLX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 959,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

